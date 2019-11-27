Emila Clarke did a lot of drinking on Last Christmas set

Actress Emilia Clarke has revealed that she did 'a lot of drinking' with writer Emma Thompson while filming "Last Christmas". In an interview to Heat magazine, Emilia opened up on working Emma, reports dailymail.co.uk. "We had a lot of fun together. We also got to do a lot of drinking together... and not just in the Christmas market scene, but also in a lot of other places," she said.

"Last Christmas", which is inspired by the songs of George Michael and Wham!, sees Emilia's character Kate struggling with life after she's made homeless while also working a dead-end job in a year-round Christmas store. After meeting the mysterious Tom (Henry Golding), Kate begins to find herself again and learns how to be a better, more understanding person as she starts to focus on the bright future ahead of her.

Of her own wishes for 2020, Emilia added: "I want to do a lot. I want to celebrate life, drink, be happy - every day of the year. Maybe even do some bungee jumping! Or maybe not... I look forward to everything I have planned and I would just like to enjoy my time."

