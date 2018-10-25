Emilia Clarke and Charlie McDowell dating?

hollywood

Emilia Clarke and Charlie McDowell has seemingly confirmed her romance with American director Charlie McDowell

Games of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has seemingly confirmed her romance with American director Charlie McDowell. The 'Me Before You' actor recently turned 32 and celebrated her special day with McDowell. The two also posted the same pictures on their official Instagram accounts. The photo shows two shadows on the sand seemingly sharing a kiss. Clarke captioned the picture as, "Well that was a birthday I won¿t be forgetting in a while."

While, McDowell captioned the same picture as, "Happy birthday, E." McDowell was previously linked to American actor Rooney Mara back in 2012, reported E! Online. The 35-year-old filmmaker is the son of the legendary British actor Malcolm McDowell.

While the famous series 'Games of Thrones' is coming to an end. In September, Clarke had discussed the show's final season and its impact on the whole team. "It's bittersweet, we've all done a lot of crying. There's been a lot of crying on set," she said

Emilia Clarke will soon treat her fans with her upcoming films including 'Above Suspicion' and 'Last Christmas'.

