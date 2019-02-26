Emilia Clarke on GOT final season: Some things will shock people

hollywood

Emilia Clarke, who known for playing the iconic role of Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO series, said the eighth and final season will "shock people"

Emilia Clarke in GOT final season. Picture courtesy/Emilia Clarke's Instagram account

Emilia Clarke has teased there is "a very good reason" why the makers Game of Thrones took their time with the last season of the hit show. The 32-year-old actor, known for playing the iconic role of Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO series, said the eighth and final season will "shock people".

"It's going to be huge, that much everyone needs to know. It took us a long time to film this one for a very good reason. But I think there's going to be some things... I know there's going to be some things in this last season that will shock people," Clarke told E! on the Oscars 2019 red carpet.

The eighth chapter of the show comes almost two years after last installment aired on July 16, 2017. "Game of Thrones" returns for a final lap on April 14.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI