Emilia Clarke: Put pressure on myself to feel normal

Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke recounts her struggle after suffering brain stroke

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke had said she put pressure on herself "to feel normal" after suffering a stroke as she backs NHS drive to improve stroke care for young people. The Game Of Thrones star shocked fans earlier in the year when she revealed she had suffered a life-threatening stroke eight years ago. The star had kept the news of her illness from the national spotlight, but said she continued to pressure herself "to feel normal" and "that strain exhausted me more than anything, forcing myself to feel okay."

Now, the actor is backing an NHS drive to improve stroke care for young people. Clarke said, "I have an incredibly personal experience with nurses. There's currently a lack of eyes on brain injury recovery. With specialist nurses, I know people can get back to themselves."

Clarke said she put pressure on herself after being ill "to feel normal". "That strain exhausted me more than anything. If I can help a young person who was in the state I was in, I know they would feel lighter."

