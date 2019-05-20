Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner and other Game Of Thrones stars share heartfelt farewell posts

hollywood

Just like all the fans, even the star cast of Game Of Thrones is emotional while bidding farewell to the show with a heavy heart

The GoT cast. Pic/instagram.com/emilia_clarke

After a long, exciting, eight-year journey, Game Of Thrones is wrapping up and leaving behind a legacy as one of the most popular series on television. And just like all the fans, even the star cast of GOT is emotional while bidding farewell to the show.

GOT stars took to social media to celebrate their time on the show and to celebrate their characters. Posting group pictures and heartfelt messages, the cast honoured and shared what the show meant to them.

Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, shared a series of pictures along with an emotional note, closing the door on this formative experience in her career.

"Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me," she began the post. "The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I've sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice," she added.

Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark, shared a picture featuring most of the season eight cast along with a message dedicated to her character Sansa Stark.

"Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you've taught me..."

John Bradley-West, who portrayed Samwell Tarly, shared a picture of himself with the 2010 rehearsal and prep schedule for season one, where the journey began for him.

In a lengthy caption, he wrote, "So tonight we have our very last episode. It's the final step of a long and wonderful journey. A journey that, for me, started at 10 am on Monday 19th of July 2010. I know this because recently I found my rehearsal and prep schedule for season 1, week 1. This was given to me when I landed in Belfast for the first time, weeks before we even started shooting. Listed here is the rehearsal where I first met Kit, and the first time I wore the costume that's seen me through 8 seasons..."

Jacob Anderson, who played Grey Worm, posted pictures of him from his first and last days on the sets of the show. The actor, also known as musician Raleigh Ritchie, along with the pictures, penned an emotional note and wrote, "First Day. 2. Last Day. GoT was like the craziest school trip ever. A 6 year Adventure Weekend. Grey Worm. You went from a robot to a real boy. I'm proud of you. I'll miss you bud. Thank you to everybody that cared about him and rooted for him. He was really scared at first, but you made him feel loved. He appreciates it. I asked him."

Many other stars including Pedro Pascal, who played Oberyn Martell, Gwendoline Christie, who portrayed Brienne of Tarth, Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane and Joe Dempsie, who featured as Gendry, took to Instagram to pay tribute to the show and bid farewell to the characters that became such significant parts of their lives.

