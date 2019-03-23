Emilia Clarke suffered life threatening aneurysms

hollywood

Her piece in The New Yorker is the first time she has spoken about her experience. She says she is now "at a hundred per cent" and has helped develop a charity that supports people recovering from brain injuries and strokes

Emilia Clarke

Actress Emilia Clarke said she suffered two "life-threatening" aneurysms. The actor, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the popular series "Game Of Thrones", underwent surgery twice, leading to "terrible anxiety" and panic attacks, reports bbc.com.

Despite thinking she would die, Clarke has now recovered beyond her "most unreasonable hopes". The actress, who is from Oxford, plays a young princess sold into marriage who she describes as "a figure of power and self-possession".

Clarke experienced her first aneurysm in 2011. She had been working out before collapsing in a toilet with "shooting, stabbing, constricting pain". Doctors diagnosed her with having a subarachnoid haemorrhage (SAH), from which a third of sufferers die immediately or soon after.

After the surgery, a condition called aphasia set in, meaning she could not communicate and feared her acting career was over. "In my worst moments, I wanted to pull the plug. I asked the medical staff to let me die," she said.

She recovered enough to return to filming Season 2 of "Game of Thrones" but she was feeling so weak that she thought she was about to die. In 2013, while performing for a play in New York, she received brain surgery for a second aneurysm on the other side of her brain.

This surgery was far more intrusive, meaning her skull had to be opened up. "I looked as though I had been through a war more gruesome than any Daenerys experienced," said Clarke.

