Emilia Clarke's Last Christmas to release in November 2019

Actors Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding starrer romcom "Last Christmas" will release on November 15, 2019. Directed by Paul Feig, the film will feature unreleased music from the late iconic musician George Michael, who died on Christmas day in 2016 at the age of 53, reports variety.com. Along with Feig, Emma Thompson will also helm the film and star in it.

Set in London, "Last Christmas" follows Kate (Clarke), who harumphs around London, making a bundle of bad decisions which includes her job as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. Tom (Golding) seems too good to be true when he walks into her life and starts to see through so many of Kate's barriers.

