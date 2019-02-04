Emiliano Sala would have been proud of Cardiff: Boss Warnock

Feb 04, 2019, 10:53 IST | AFP

Bobby Reid scored a fifth-minute penalty and the Cardiff players celebrated by running towards the dug-out to hold up a blue shirt bearing Sala's picture

Emiliano Sala would have been proud of Cardiff: Boss Warnock
Emiliano Sala

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock said Emiliano Sala would have been proud of the team after they beat Bournemouth 2-0 on Saturday in their first home match since the plane carrying their new Argentine signing disappeared.

Bobby Reid scored a fifth-minute penalty and the Cardiff players celebrated by running towards the dug-out to hold up a blue shirt bearing Sala's picture. Reid scored again just after half-time.

"The crowd were amazing and it's been a very emotional 10 days," Cardiff boss Warnock said. "It can't be helped and I thought we played well against a decent team like Bournemouth. We worked on a system and it worked a treat today.

Emiliano Sala would've been proud of us tonight. He was a super guy," Warnock added. "I met him for a couple of months and it just got hold of me walking across to the fans — it is an emotional time." Sala was travelling from France to join his new club in a light aircraft on January 21 when it went missing close to the Channel Islands.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

cardifffootballsports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Watch Hockey legend Dhanraj Pillay's Masterclass For Upcoming Hockey Players

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK