Emiliano Sala would have been proud of Cardiff: Boss Warnock

Bobby Reid scored a fifth-minute penalty and the Cardiff players celebrated by running towards the dug-out to hold up a blue shirt bearing Sala's picture

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock said Emiliano Sala would have been proud of the team after they beat Bournemouth 2-0 on Saturday in their first home match since the plane carrying their new Argentine signing disappeared.

Bobby Reid scored a fifth-minute penalty and the Cardiff players celebrated by running towards the dug-out to hold up a blue shirt bearing Sala's picture. Reid scored again just after half-time.

"The crowd were amazing and it's been a very emotional 10 days," Cardiff boss Warnock said. "It can't be helped and I thought we played well against a decent team like Bournemouth. We worked on a system and it worked a treat today.

Emiliano Sala would've been proud of us tonight. He was a super guy," Warnock added. "I met him for a couple of months and it just got hold of me walking across to the fans — it is an emotional time." Sala was travelling from France to join his new club in a light aircraft on January 21 when it went missing close to the Channel Islands.

