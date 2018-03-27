Emily Blunt game for 'Devil Wears Prada' sequel

Devil Wears Prada is a comedy-drama film based on Lauren Weisberger's similarly titled 2003 novel



Actress Emily Blunt would be game for a "The Devil Wears Prada" sequel if rest of the cast, including Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci want to take part too. Blunt, 35, played Emily Charlton in the 2006 movie, and says she would love to reprise her role. "I mean, if everyone wanted to do it, it would be cool... I'd be down for it," Blunt told eonline.com.

"Devil Wears Prada" is a comedy-drama film based on Lauren Weisberger's similarly titled 2003 novel. The screen adaptation stars Streep as Miranda Priestly, a powerful fashion magazine editor, and Hathaway as Andrea (Andy) Sachs, a college graduate who goes to New York City and lands a job as Priestly's co-assistant. Blunt and Tucci co-star as co-assistant Emily Charlton and art director Nigel respectively.

