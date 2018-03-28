Emily Blunt: It was exciting to work with John Krasinski

A Quiet Place follows a family of four who must live life in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound



Emily Blunt

Actress Emily Blunt says it was exciting to work with husband and actor John Krasinski in film "A Quiet Place". The actress added that the film also touched on some of her deepest fears as a mother. A Quiet Place follows a family of four who must live life in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound.

"What I fell in love with in the screenplay is that I felt it touched on some of my deepest fears as a mother of not being able to protect your children. The stakes are so sky-high in this story I was racing to read to the end," Blunt said in a statement.

"Ironically, before I read the script, I had suggested to John that a friend of mine might be right for the role of Evelyn. But as I read, I thought, never mind that, I need to play this role'. I just loved the depth and beauty of the story, which goes beyond the horror movie atmosphere. And John and I had never worked together so that was exciting," added the mother of two.

The film is slated to open in India on April 6. A Paramount Pictures movie, it will be exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever