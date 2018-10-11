Emily Blunt sends out powerful message for girls

hollywood

Through Disney's collaboration with Girl Up, the #DreamBigPrincess campaign aims to make a tangible difference for girls who face challenges in achieving their dreams. The initiative will run until November 20

Emily Blunt

For the International Day of the Girl Child, which is on Thursday, Disney has launched a global video series offering advice and inspiration on achieving success for the next generation of leaders around the globe.

The #DreamBigPrincess video series, produced and directed by young women from the UN Foundation's Girl Up initiative, shares the stories of 20 trailblazing women across technology, entertainment, medicine, law, sports, arts, science, fashion and politics to show the next generation what is possible if you dream big, read a statement.

"There's a line in 'Mary Poppins'., where she says anything is possible, even the impossible. I think that really symbolizes what dreaming big is all about, the idea if you want something big enough that the universe is going to conspire to give it to you," said Blunt.

"Dreaming big is one of the most important things any of us can do - to keep aiming higher," says Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm, who was interviewed for the series by Maud Webster, age 16, from the UK.

"The #DreamBigPrincess series is giving voice to a group of talented young women, helping them tell stories that kids can learn from, whatever their ambition." Each video will be shared across Disney's global media platforms as part of a campaign to unlock up to a $1 million donation to Girl Up, an initiative of the UN Foundation to support girls' leadership.

Spanning a host of professions, accomplished women share their tips for success in the 20-part series. Some of the names apart from Blunt and Kennedy are Asmaa Boujibar, Ashima Narain, Blanca Treviño, Celina Caesar-Chavannes, Jennifer Lee, Karen Walker and Martina Stoessel.

