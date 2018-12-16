Emily Blunt up for Mary Poppins Returns sequel

hollywood

Emily Blunt added that she hasn't seen the original 1964 classic and she didn't want to revisit it before filming Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Poppins

Actress Emily Blunt says she is ready for a sequel to Mary Poppins Returns.

In an interview with Anthony Mason for the show CBS Sunday Morning, Blunt expressed her wish to enter the universe again, reports dailymail.co.uk.

When Mason points out that most superhero movies have sequels, asking if she would like to play Poppins again, Blunt said: "Yes. I want to be her again. I like being her."

Blunt described Poppins as "completely bizarre and unknowable".

Mary Poppins Returns serves as a sequel to the 1964 classic, with Ben Whishaw and Emily Mortimer playing Michael and Jan Banks as adults.

After the Banks family suffers a loss, their childhood nanny Mary Poppins magically comes back into their lives.

The movie, set in Depression-Era London, also stars Lin-Maneul Miranda as a lamplighter named Jack, with Meryl Streep as Topsy and Colin Firth as Wilkins.

Disney's Mary Poppins Returns will release in India on January 4 next year.

