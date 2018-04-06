Emily Blunt wanted to marry John Krasinski 'disarmingly soon'

Emily Blunt candidly revealed she knew she wanted to marry Krasinski disarmingly soon after they met-leading to their engagement just 10 months after meeting



Emily Blunt

Actress Emily Blunt says that when she first met her now-husband John Krasinski, she wanted to marry him 'disarmingly soon'. Speaking to People magazine, the 35-year-old Blunt candidly revealed she knew she wanted to marry Krasinski 'disarmingly soon' after they met-leading to their engagement just 10 months after meeting.

Blunt was in a relationship with crooner Michael Buble for three years before meeting John in 2008 and marrying in an idyllic ceremony in Como Italy two years later. They have two daughters - Hazel and Violet.

The "Devil Wears Prada" star revealed however that the start of her romance was unconventional as she explained a lunch with a friend was where it all began.

She said: '(Me and my friend) were discussing how much I was enjoying being single. And then (my friend) goes: 'Oh, my God, there's my friend John'. And that was it. We were engaged within 10 months, but I think we probably knew before that."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever