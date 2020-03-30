Emily Blunt wants to be Mary Poppins again

Actor Emily Blunt says it is her wish to revisit the world of Mary Poppins, once again. The actor, 37, took on the role of the magical English nanny in Disney's Mary Poppins Returns, which was a direct sequel to the 1964 original. "I don't know if it'll happen, but I loved playing Poppins so much.

I don't necessarily like to revisit parts I've already done, but the ones I found joyous, I'd think about them," the actor said. Blunt is currently looking forward to the release of her latest film, A Quiet Place 2. The film, directed by her husband, actor John Krasinski, was scheduled to release worldwide earlier this month, but has now been postponed in the wake of the pandemic.

