Emily Ratajkowski stars with husband in swimwear campaign

Actress-model Emily Ratajkowski seems to have drawn her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard to the modelling side as she posed alongside him in a set of images for her latest swimwear line. Flaunting the latest looks from her label Inamorata swimwear, the 26-year-old model looked hot as she lapped up the sun, as her husband looked on, reports metro.co.uk.

Clad in a red pair of sweats, her partner looked on as Ratajkowski gave the typical sultry swimwear, closed-eye gaze.

