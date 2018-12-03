Eminem raps about Ariana Grande's Manchester concert bombing

music

Eminem has rapped about the Manchester terror attack at pop singer Ariana Grande's concert, in a new controversial track

Eminem

Rapper Eminem has rapped about the Manchester terror attack at pop singer Ariana Grande's concert, in a new controversial track. The hip-hop star announced the release of "Kick Off", an 11-minute-long freestyle rap, on social media, and said he was inspired to create the track after watching the 2017 movie "Bodied", reports aceshowbiz.com.

Filmed at his "old stomping grounds" in Detroit, Michigan, Eminem goes on to rap about the devastating suicide bombing at Manchester Arena in May last year, which claimed the lives of 22 people. In the same verse, he compares a woman to actress Jada Pinkett Smith. Pop singer Justin Bieber was another fellow artiste who did not make it out of Eminem's rap unscathed, and is mentioned in the track's fiery lyrics.

Eminem debuted with Infinite in 1996, which was followed by The Slim Shady LP (1999), The Marshall Mathers LP (2000) The Eminem Show (2002), Encore (2004), Relapse (2009), Recovery in 2010 and eighth album 'The Marshall Mathers LP 2', which was released in November 2013.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever