Eminem remembers Mahatma Gandhi

hollywood

Rapper Eminem has added references to India and Mahatma Gandhi in the theme song of the forthcoming film Venom. The film features Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock and as Venom, also starring Michelle Williams. Eminem created a new track for the film in his album Kamikaze and leaked a teaser of the song on Twitter, writing, "Venom, knock, knock, let the devil in."

