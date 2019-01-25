Eminent Hindi author Krishna Sobti passes away at age 93

national

The author breathed her last in a Delhi hospital this morning, where she was admitted for the last two months

Representational Picture

Eminent Hindi author and essayist Krishna Sobti died on Friday in Delhi, family sources said. She was 93. The author breathed her last in a Delhi hospital this morning, where she was admitted for the last two months, Ashok Maheshwari, a friend, and managing director of Rajkamal Prakashan, said.

"She was about to complete her 94 years in February, so an age factor was there no doubt. For the last one week she was in the ICU," he said. "Even after being extremely sick, she was very much aware about her thoughts, about what was happening in the society," Maheshwari added.



Born in 1925, Sobti was known for writing about issues of female identity and sexuality. She received prestigious awards like Sahitya Akademi, Jnanpith awards and was also offered Padma Bhushan, which she had declined.

