Emma Roberts delivers a baby boy

Actor Emma Roberts has reportedly given birth to her first child, a baby boy. Roberts and her partner Garrett Hedlund have named the bundle of joy Rhodes.

"Everyone is healthy," a source informed. She gave birth on December 27 in Los Angeles. Roberts had opened up about her pregnancy on Instagram in August. "Me... and my two favourite guys," she had written alongside photos of the actor and her baby bump. Her aunt and Hollywood star Julia Roberts had commented: "Love you."

There was also an intimate baby shower in October. The garden party was attended by 15 people due to the pandemic. She had shared a glimpse on Instagram and wrote, "So grateful to my family and pod for making my pregnancy feel so celebrated during such wild times."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever