Emma Stone, boyfriend Dave McCarry are engaged

The "La La Land" actress and her longtime beau recently announced that they are now engaged, reports aceshow.com. The happy news was shared on the director's Instagram account on Wednesday. He shared a picture of himself embracing the Oscar-winning actress.

Stone could be seen smiling so bright while flaunting her beautiful engagement ring, which appeared to be a large pearl set alongside some smaller diamonds.

McCarry simply captioned the image with a double heart emoji. The couple, who work as a segment director and writer for "Saturday Night Live", reportedly started dating in October 2017. The couple met when "The Favourite" star hosted the comedy show at the end of 2016 and starred in the sketch "Wells for Boys", which McCarry directed.

Before dating McCarry, Stone was famously in a relationship with her "The Amazing Spider-Man" co-star Andrew Garfield. The pair dated for almost four years before splitting in 2015.

Following their separation, they remain as supportive exes as Emma visited the actor in London during a break from filming "The Favourite". At the time, Andrew was starring in the 25th-anniversary revival of "Angels in America" at the National Theatre.

