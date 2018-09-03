Emma Stone: I can't imagine my life without Ryan Gosling

hollywood

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling have starred in a number of films together including La La Land and Crazy, Stupid, Love and she says Gosling has had a huge impact on her life and career

Emma Stone

Emma Stone says she can not imagine her life without good friend Ryan Gosling. The duo have starred in a number of films together including "La La Land" and "Crazy, Stupid, Love" and she says Gosling has had a huge impact on her life and career, reported E! online.

"He is a dear wonderful friend. I can't even imagine what my life would be without Ryan. He's such a great person to work with because he's so collaborative and excited about the process. He's taught me a lot about being really generous," Stone said during a Q&A session at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado.

"He's so special. It makes me emotional," she added.

