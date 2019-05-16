Emma Thompson in talks to feature in 'Cruella'

hollywood

Cruella De Vil, who will be played by Emma Stone in the new movie, is the villain who was obsessed with capturing the puppies in the 1961 animated classic "101 Dalmatians"

Emma Thompson

Actress Emma Thompson is in early talks to star alongside Emma Stone in Disneys "Cruella", a live-action origin story based on the classic "101 Dalmatians" villain Cruella de Vil.

Director Craig Gillespie is helming the film with Marc Platt, Kristin Burr and Andrew Gunn producing it, reports variety.com.

De Vil, who will be played by Stone in the new movie, is the villain who was obsessed with capturing the puppies in the 1961 animated classic "101 Dalmatians".

Glenn Close played the baddie in the 1996 live-action film produced by John Hughes, in which her character was also the head of a fashion house.

It is currently unknown where this movie will pick up in de Vil's timeline, as is the role Thompson would be playing.

Tony McNamara penned the most recent version of the script with Dana Fox writing a previous draft. Disney recently announced the film would be released on December 23, 2020, signalling the project's pre-production.

This wouldn't be the first time that Thompson has taken a role in one of Disney's live-action adaptations.

Top entertainment stories of the day:

She previously played Mrs. Potts in the 2017 box office smash "Beauty and the Beast" and also played "Mary Poppins" author P.L. Travers in "Saving Mr. Banks" alongside Tom Hanks.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates