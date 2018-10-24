Emma Thompson to star in 'How to Build a Girl'

hollywood

Emma Thompson has been roped in to feature in the big screen adaptation of How to Build a Girl. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 59-year-old actor is also joined by Chris O'Dowd. The film is based on Caitlin Moran's bestselling book of the same name, which is a comedic coming-of-age story set in the 1990s.

The plot revolves around Beanie Feldstein's Johanna Morrigan, who is a smart, opinionated and overweight teenager. With puberty in its full gear, Johanna is desperate to get out of her hometown and make a name for herself. She has gained notoriety as an enfant terrible and she finally figures out "how to build a girl."

But the twist is: Is this how she wanted it to be?

While Thompson will play Johanna's editor at a music magazine, Considine and Solemani will play her parents. The film also stars Alfie Allen, Paddy Considine and Sarah Solemani. Coky Giedroyc directs from Moran's screenplay.

