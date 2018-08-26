Emma Watson in Little Women

hollywood

According to sources, Watson is playing the part originally intended for Emma Stone, who was unable to join the project because of promotional obligations for the film The Favourite

Emma Watson

Harry Potter fame Emma Watson is in talks to join Greta Gerwig's Little Women. According to sources, Watson is playing the part originally intended for Emma Stone, who was unable to join the project because of promotional obligations for the film The Favourite.

Gerwig is writing and directing. Stars like Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet and Florence Pugh are in negotiations to feature in the adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel.

Little Women follows the lives of sisters Amy, Jo, Beth and Meg and their mother in Civil War-era Massachusetts, as they navigate growing up, first loves and Christmas without their father. With production expected to start next month, makers quickly approached Watson. It is not yet known which sister Watson would be playing.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever