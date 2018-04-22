Emmanuel Macron to push Donald Trump on Iran deal, says there's no 'Plan B'

Macron told Fox News in an interview today he thinks the 2015 deal curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions is imperfect

Emmanuel Macron/ File Pic

French President Emmanuel Macron is urging US President Donald Trump to stick with the Iranian nuclear accord, arguing there's no "Plan B."

Macron told Fox News in an interview today he thinks the 2015 deal curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions is imperfect. But the French leader, who begins a state visit to Washington on Monday, asked, "What do you have a better option?" Trump has vowed to withdraw from the Iran deal by May 12 unless US and European negotiators agree to fix what he calls its serious flaws.

In his Fox News interview, Macron also argued against new tariffs Trump has threatened to impose starting May 1, saying "you don't make trade war with your allies."

Macron plans to discuss the tariffs and to urge the U.S. to stay involved in Syria during his visit.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates