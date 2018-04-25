Emmanuel Macron vows Iran will 'never' possess nuclear weapons

"Iran shall never possess any nuclear weapons. Not now. Not in five years. Not in 10 years. Never," Macron said

French President Emmanuel Macron/ File Pic

French President Emmanuel Macron told the US Congress today that Iran will "never" be allowed to develop atomic weapons, as the fate of a landmark 2015 nuclear accord with Tehran hangs in the balance.

"Our objective is clear," Macron told lawmakers on the final day of a state visit during which he and President Donald Trump called for a broader "deal" that would also limit Iran's ballistic missile program and support for militant groups across the Middle East.

"Iran shall never possess any nuclear weapons. Not now. Not in five years. Not in 10 years. Never," Macron said.

