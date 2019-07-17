Emmy Awards 2019: Game of Thrones earns maximum nominations; Here's the complete list

hollywood

This is not the first time Game of Thrones has entered the race of Emmys. Till date, the HBO series has been nominated 161 times and won 47 Emmy

Fantasy drama Game of Thrones set a new record by earning 32 nominations for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards, the most ever for a single season of a show. Nominations of the same were announced on Tuesday.

Apart from the web series, FX's Pose, AMC-BBC Americas' Killing Eve, HBO's Succession and NBC's This Is Us also garnered a handful of nominations. HBO scored 137 nominations, beating Netflix who scored 117 across the board.

In the comedy category, Amazon Prime's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel picked up 20 nominations. HBO's Barry, Amazon Primes Fleabag and Netflix's Russian Doll will be among the shows vying with Julia Louis-Dreyfus farewell to Selina Meyer in Veep.

TV stars Ken Jeong and Darcy Carden announced the nominees at the Saban Media Center in Los Angeles. The duo was joined by Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.

Heres the nominees' list:

Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Bodyguard (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Killing Eve (AMC/BBC America)

Ozark(Netflix)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Comedy Series

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Schitts Creek (Pop)

Veep (HBO)

Limited Series

Chernobyl (HBO)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Television Movie

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

King Lear (Amazon Prime)

My Dinner with Herve (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Eugene Levy (Schitts Creek)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Catherine OHara (Schitts Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)

Joey King (The Act)

Niecy Nash (When They See Us)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Reality Competition

The Amazing Race (CBS)

American0 Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Nailed It (Netflix)

RuPauls Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Variety Talk Show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)

Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Sian Clifford (Fleabag)

Olivia Colman (Fleabag)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Sarah Goldberg (Barry)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Stephen Root (Barry)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

This is not the first time GoT has entered the race of Emmys. Till date, the HBO series has been nominated 161 times and won 47 Emmys. After a remarkable 8-year-long journey, the show concluded earlier this year with eight and last season.

While it was mostly a pleasant and seamless run, the last season of the show received a mixed reaction from the fans. The Emmy Awards that recognises excellence in the television industry will air September 22 on Fox, and will be aired in India on Star World.

