Emmy Awards 2019: Radhika Apte's look praised by Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen

Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen feels Indian actress Radhika Apte looked stunning at the 2019 International Emmy Awards and says she looks forward to teaming up with her for another fashionable outing soon.

"Radhika looked just stunning in our Suminagashi Cloud dress. I was delighted she wore it for such an important occasion for her career. And I look forward to working with her and her team again in the future," Herpen said.

Radhika, who was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress for her role in Lust Stories, made a statement at the red carpet of the award gala, held in New York on November 25, in a well-sculpted Iris van Herpen gown. The multilayered look with delicate patterns and structural elements created a hypnotic affect.

It has been said that Radhika is the first Indian to make an appearance in an Iris van Herpen gown. She was styled by Who Wore What When, a boutique group of stylists.

"When we were sourcing for her Emmy look, and sending out emails to the designers, I thought of writing to Iris van Herpen for the main event but we were like no chance they'll approve our sourcing request, we are too new and too young a team, also no other Indian celebrity has worn Iris on the red carpet, " said Shounak Amonkar from Who Wore What When.

"We took a chance and sent the email anyway. and I remember this moment very well, we got an approval email with options in nine minutes, and our team went wild, there were deafening screams and a lot of ecstatic dancing. a moment I will always remember," added Amonkar.

Explaining the idea behind the look, Pranay Jaitly said: "We didn't want Radhika to wear something conventional, we wanted to take risks, it had to be something that made a statement, and that she did. she ended up looking like an art installation on the red carpet. It was an amazing moment for us."

