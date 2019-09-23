Emmys 2019: Alex Borstein wins Best Supporting Actress in Comedy Series

Alex Borstein accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' onstage during the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Pic/AFP

Actress Alex Borstein continued her winning streak for her role of Susie Myerson in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" by taking home an Emmy in Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category. She took home the Emmy for second consecutive year for her role in the hit comedy show. Amy Poehler and Catherone O'Hara presented the trophy to Borstein, who gave quite a powerful speech after about women needing to step out of line.

Last year she revealed that she picked up her Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series without a bra, and this year, she joked that she wasn't wearing any underwear when she got on the stage at the 71st Primetime Award gala. She dedicated her Emmy to her grandparents, immigrants and Holocaust survivors.

"To the strength of women, to Amy Sherman-Palladino, to every woman on the cast and crew, to my mother, to my grandmother, they are immigrants, they are holocaust survivors, she was in line to be shot and she said to a guard, 'what would happen if I stepped out of line'. He said, aI don't have the heart to shoot you but someone else will and she stepped out of line and for that I am here," she said, and ended with a shout-out "So step out of line, ladies".

Borstein was in contention for the trophy with Anna Chlumsky (aceVeep"), Sian Clifford ("Fleabag"), Olivia Colman ("Fleabag"), Betty Gilpin ("GLOW"), Sarah Goldberg ("Barry"), Marin Hinkle ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") and Kate McKinnon ("Saturday Night Livea).

