Emmys 2019: Black Mirror: Bandersnatch wins best TV movie

Annabel Jones (L), Charlie Brooker (C) and Russell McLean (R) pose with the Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie "Bandersnatch" during the 71st Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Pic/AFP

Netflix's interactive film definitely made a big impact on Emmy voters. 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch', which allowed viewers to direct the story, took home the Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie. The film beat out top contenders like HBO's Deadwood: The Movie, Brexit and My Dinner with Herve and Amazon's contemporary take on King Lear, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

"Being British, we were conditioned for 52 per cent of you to vote for Brexit," Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker joked while accepting the award. He also made a point to thank Netflix's tech team in addition to the creative executives for helping in making the interactive part possible.

Fellow executive producer Annabel Jones also singled out 'Deadwood' creator David Milch, stating it was a "particular honour" to be included in a category with the four-time Emmy winner. 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' stars Fionn Whitehead as a programmer who's working on a video game in 1984. The Emmy Awards recognise excellence within various areas of television and emerging media.

The 71st annual Emmy Awards is currently underway and the ceremony is airing live on Fox from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

