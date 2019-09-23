Emmys 2019: Sophie Turner turns heads in pink at the red carpet

Sophie Tuner turned heads with her ravishing pink dress at 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards purple carpet. The 23-year-old young star who is nominated under the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for her role in the HBO hit 'Game of Thrones', hit the purple carpet wearing a blush gown with a structured bodice, slit up front and belted waist. She paired the feminine design with a diamond statement collar necklace and strappy chrome stilettos.

To pull the romantic look together, the actor tied her hair into a playful half-up ponytail with the rest of her hair falling down on her back and kept her makeup soft and natural.

Sophie who recently tied the knots with Joe Jonas was spotted without her husband at the award show, as he is busy performing alongside brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas for the Jonas Brothers 'Happiness Beings' reunion tour in Kansas City. Although Jonas couldn't join Turner, he did share a heartfelt message for the Emmy nominee on his Instagram Story.

"I am so proud of you. You are nominated for an Emmy! You are incredible. I love you," the Jonas Brother wrote. 'Game of Thrones' made new record for the most nominated series at this year's Emmy Awards. The hit HBO series already boasts 260 Emmys and had been nominated over 700 times since it premiered in 2011, reported People.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Emmy Awards recognize excellence within various areas of television and emerging media.

According to the official website of International Emmy Awards, the awards salute talents excelling in national primetime programming, and presents top honours annually at both the Creative Arts Emmy Awards and Engineering Emmy Awards ceremonies, as well as the Emmy Awards telecast.

