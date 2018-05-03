Emotional moment for Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi

It was an emotional moment for Sridevi's family as they attended a mock rehearsal of the National Film Awards at the Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi



Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor

Yesterday, Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi attended a mock rehearsal of the National Film Awards at the Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. It was an emotional moment for the trio. They will receive the Best Actress Award for Sridevi, which will be conferred upon her posthumously for Mom (2017).



Boney Kapoor

The ceremony will be held today with President Ram Nath Kovind conferring the honour. Recently, Boney Kapoor with daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were spotted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. After the award was announced, Boney Kapoor in a statement said, "'Today, we, as a family, do not know whether we should celebrate or not. We don't know if we should feel elated, laugh with joy, or cry while remembering her. The National Award has come posthumously, but it's something we cherish while remembering her for the artiste that she was. She was a perfectionist, and that was evident in all the 300-plus films she did. It's time to celebrate her achievements. Her legacy will always live on."

