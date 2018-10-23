Emotional Rohit Sharma bids adieu to Praveen Kumar

cricket

Rohit Sharma who is known to be a close friend of former India pacer Praveen Kumar, took to twitter to write a sweet message for Praveen Kumar on his retirement

India's star batsman Rohit Sharma, who made his debut for the Indian team in June 2007, took to social media to congratulate the recently retired pacer Praveen Kumar who made his mark in the Indian colours around the same time as Rohit.

"We almost started at the same time playing for the country, lots of fun, laugh and good cricket. I cannot forget his spell in CB series 2nd final, it was magical. To a brother, friend and a team mate have a good retirement buddy @praveenkumar," the Mumbai batsman wrote. Fondly called PK, Praveen played 6 Tests, 68 ODIs and 10 T20Is for India where he picked 27, 77 and 8 wickets respectively.

The 32-year-old Rohit Sharma also took to Twitter to thank the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA).

"its been a great jounery. Its been a great life.

With a heavy heart I want to say gud bye to my 1st love #CricketMeriJaan

But the test cap no 268 nd ODI 170 will be mine till indian cricket era will continue... Thankyou @BCCI nd @UPCACricket for helping me to live up my dream," he wrote.

