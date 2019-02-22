Empire star Jussie Smollett arrested for falsifying police report

hollywood

It's now being reported that Jussie Smollett staged the attack because he was unhappy with salary. The Chicago Police reported that felony criminal charges had been approved against the Empire actor

Jussie Smollett. Pic/Smollett's official Instagram account

Chicago Police arrested Empire star Jussie Smollett on a Class 4 felony charge for falsifying a police report. The actor turned himself in on February 21, revealed The Hollywood Reporter.

Chicago Police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi tweeted on Thursday, "At 9am at #ChicagoPolice Headquarters, Supt Eddie Johnson, Commander of Area Central Detectives Edward Wodnicki will brief reporters on the investigation prior to the defendants appearance in court (sic)."

During the press briefing, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson called the attack a "hoax" and a "shameful...publicity stunt." According to Johnson, the stunt was orchestrated because Smollett was "dissatisfied with his salary."

He further added that while Smollett first attempted to gain attention by sending a false racist letter to his place of work, "When that didn't work, he paid USD 3,500 to stage this attack and drag Chicago's reputation through the mud in the process."

According to police officials, they now have the cheque, which was made out to brothers Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo, who are now witnesses after confessing to the entirety of the plot while in custody. Chicago police released a mugshot of Jussie Smollett after the actor was arrested and in custody of detectives.

The class 4 felony charge carries a potential sentence of one to three years in prison and up to USD 25,000 in fines.

