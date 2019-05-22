Employee of shooting academy arrested for molesting 12-year-old girl

crime

According to the police, the accused allegedly touched the girl inappropriately while issuing her a gun at the camp

Representational Picture

On May 22, 2019, an employee of a shooting academy run by ace shooter Gagan Narang has been arrested for

allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl during a training camp, the Pune city police said on Wednesday. The alleged incident took place between May 14 and 20.

The accused, identified as Rudra Gowda Patil (24), works as player-manager at the Gun For Glory shooting academy run by ace shooter Gagan Narang. A case was registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) Act, said a senior official from the

Hinjewadi police station.

According to the officer, the accused allegedly touched the girl inappropriately while issuing her a gun at the camp. "The girl narrated the incident to her grandmother and subsequently, the academy was informed," said the officer. After the case was registered on Tuesday, Patil was immediately arrested, he said.

Pawan Singh, director of the academy, said the accused was suspended immediately after the incident came to light and police were also informed. "We are cooperating with the authorities in their investigation," he said. Patil had joined the academy recently, Singh added.

In a similar incident, a 24-year-old man was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) for molesting a collegian at Dadar station. The accused identified as Amitkumar Prakash, a carpenter and hails from Uttar Pradesh. The 21-year-old victim is a degree college student. The incident occurred around 12.45pm on Saturday, when she was on her way from the Western line to the Central line at Dadar station. She stopped on the FOB after walking a bit and the accused approached her from behind and touched her inappropriately.

According to Times of India, the girl raised an alarm after the incident, policemen patrolling the bridge immediately took the accused into custody. On Sunday, he was produced before a railway court and has been booked under section 354 (a) of IPC for sexual harassment. Read the full story here.

With inputs from PTI

Top News Stories Of The Day