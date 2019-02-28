Employee who robbed gas agency of Rs 6.56 lakh held with 2 aides in Noida

crime

It has also emerged that one of the arrested persons worked in Chitra Gas Agency, whose employees were robbed at the firm's godown on Feb 19 by armed assailants

Representational picture

Noida (UP): With the arrest of three men, Noida Police on Wednesday claimed to have cracked a Rs 6.56-lakh robbery case involving a gas agency here. It has also emerged that one of the arrested persons worked in Chitra Gas Agency, whose employees were robbed at the firm's godown on Feb 19 by armed assailants, police said.

A case was registered at Sector 24 police station and probe launched, a senior official said. "Three accused have been arrested and Rs 2.60 lakh that was robbed has been recovered. Two more accused in the case are absconding," Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishan said.

He said police officials have also recovered a receipt of Rs 63,080 for jewellery made from the ill-gotten money by accused Ashish Verma, who worked in the gas agency and hatched the robbery. Search is on to trace the rest of money, he added.

Others arrested have been identified as Chaahat Upadhyay and Bhura Yadav, the SSP said, adding those absconding include Pramod and Rakesh. Two firearms and ammunition were seized from those arrested and the motorcycle used by them in the crime has also been impounded, he said. They have been charged with robbery and under the Arms Act, the police said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever