Employees' body seeks action against Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia

AAP leaders leave after meeting the Delhi CP. Pic/PTI

A joint forum of Delhi government employees on Monday appealed to Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take action against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia in the case of alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

The forum passed a resolution in its meeting, stating that until Kejriwal and Sisodia give "a specific written and public apology" and steps are taken to ensure the personal safety and dignity of officers, they will continue to work with AAP ministers through written communication only.

The resolution claimed that instead of apologising and admitting their mistake, the chief minister and the deputy chief minister are in a "denial mode", which shows that they were a "part of the conspiracy". The forum also rejected the mediation of Social Welfare Minister Rajender Pal Gautam to find out a solution to the current crisis between the AAP dispensation and the bureaucracy.

