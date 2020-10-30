Empower yourself through Meditation Marathon says Meditation Guru Dr Naavnedhi K Wwadhwa

Hundreds of people all over India participated in the Meditation Marathon by Meditation guru and Transformation Coach Naavnedhi K Wwadhwa. Naavnedhi is a well renowned NLP certified Mind Performance and Transformational Coach, celebrity Numerologist and Graphologist, Vastu Consultant, and Energy Healer. She is the founder and meditation guru at Inner Ziva, a one of kind Meditation & Breakfast club that combines the ideas of deep meditation and healthy, nutritious food.

To mark the momentous occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on 17th September, Naavnedhi launched a unique initiative – the Meditation Marathon, to promote fitness of the mind and body. It was a seven-day event held at the onset of October, delving into multiple meditation themes including immunity, sweet cravings, stress, eating right, relationships, insecurity, and inner child. Immunity has become the most critical element of our current lives, the Immunity meditation session was especially well-received by the participants. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought countless shifts in our lives and we all need to learn how to cope with them. Naavnedhi’s Meditation Marathon is open to everyone free of cost, through her social media accounts (https://www.facebook.com/NaavnedhiKWwadhwaOfficial/)

It enables the participants to stay in touch with their inner core and work toward a healthy body and mind. Meditation Marathon gets the support from many known faces including Mr. Manmohan Thakur BJP Youth wing (BJYM). Through her expertise in NLP, meditation, and manifestation techniques, Naavnedhi has empowered people across the globe to access the power of their unconscious, make conscious choices, and manifest the biggest achievements of their lives.

She maintains that developing and maintaining a meditation practice greatly contributes to your journey of accessing your true potential. In fact, it is highly effective in cleansing the mind, rejuvenating oneself – mentally, physically, and emotionally, and maintains that meditation can carve an individual’s path to being a peak performer, says Naavnedhi. Practicing meditation on a regular basis serves as a great coping tool. Several scientific studies have investigated the effects of meditation on the mind and body. Many high-performing athletes, entrepreneurs, artists, and celebrities have openly discussed the positive impact of meditation in their lives. In fact, Dr. Naavnedhi Wwadhwa has herself affected tremendous transformation in her lives through meditation, focus, and a positive outlook.

Hers is a story of sheer grit and courage. Having been a victim of body-shaming in her childhood and faced constant judgment over her appearance and language barriers, she was on a downward spiral and diagnosed with clinical depression. Later in life, she also faced multiple health issues during pregnancy causing her weight to shoot up and muscles to deteriorate. The doctors had declared that her condition was irreversible. But she proved everyone wrong and underwent a radical transformation by embracing diverse spiritual and healing modalities. She gained expertise in NLP, meditation and manifestation techniques, numerology, graphology, Vastu, tarot reading, and energy healing. She learned to outgrow her limitations and expanded her world with training and mentorship from world-renowned experts such as celebrated author and celebrity coach Tony Robbins and renowned American author and co-founder of Neuro-linguistic programming (NLP), Richard Bandler. Not only did she revive her health, strength, and well-being, but also became an established Meditation and Transformation Coach, guiding numerous people all over the world through their life’s journey.

In 2019, she was crowned Mrs. Universe Asia Queen 2019. She received the Times Power Woman award and is among the forty most influential women. Earlier this year, she was featured in Forbes in an article that elucidated her journey of transformation.she recently featured in Business Standard Radio City 91.1 FM honored her with the Mumbai City Icon award. Moreover, she is the recipient of the INDIA TODAY Excellence in Healthcare award for her work. With her Meditation Marathon initiative, Dr. Naavnedhi K Wwadhwa hopes that the maximum number of people are able to register and reap the life-altering benefits of meditation. It will be held every month and is open to everyone for free.

