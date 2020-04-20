Empowering underprivileged kids through education during coronavirus lockdown

Education has been a route out of poverty for many poor children in our country as it gives them a chance to better their lives. The right to education is a human right of every child, without any discrimination, whether the child is rich or poor.

In times of lockdown, when the novel Coronavirus has brought the world to their knees, children from private schools from well-to-do families have access to virtual classrooms. However, how will parents of the underprivileged kids be able to facilitate online education for them when they are struggling to make their ends meet

'PhoneShaala' by eSF (eArth Samvarta Foundation (eSF) & KDC is breaking barriers by giving education to the underprivileged amid lockdown and fulfilling their dreams. In this unique initiative, a mere call to a toll-free number is required and option to choose the preferred languager to learn appears. They also have an option to choose their class and the subject they want to study.

The lessons have been pre-recorded in human voice and are played accordingly. What is most important is that the learning is absolutely free of cost.

Emphasis has been given to the lessons that are included in the course, focusing on learning concepts, life skills and values. For example, the writing skills of a child is analysed by telling the kid to observe an activity that their parent are doing, say making a lemonade and write about it. Along with that, it also focuses on environmental issues by telling them that lemonade is better than cold-drink as it avoids the use of plastic.

A primary teacher, Samina Quettawala said, "During the COVID-19 quarantine I've been trying really hard to ensure that my students' learning doesn't stop. it is a struggle to ensure that learning continues for students who don't have access to the internet so that the learning gaps don't widen and students continue to stay motivated and invested in learning. 'PhoneShaala' will help make learning available for all regardless of their access to the internet. It will also help teachers like me in ensuring equal access to quality education."

eSF is an award winning NGO (Paryavaran Mitra Award- Govt. of UP, Special Felicitation by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai aka BMC, Swachh Bharat Award).KDC is a creative & technology agency established in 2002, with its humble beginnings in Mumbai. We are a team of Indian and International designers and web experts, catering to the domestic and international markets.

