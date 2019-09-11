Empty Jaipur Express coach catches fire at Mumbai Central yard, no casualties reported

The cause of the fire is still unknown

On Wednesday, a major fire broke out at an empty rail coach of 12955 Mumbai Central-Jaipur Express standing on Line 5 of the Mumbai Central railway yard. The major fire led to panic among the commuters on Wednesday evening. Although no casualties were reported but a thick smoke of clouds remained over the area for quite some time. Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Ravinder Bhakar confirmed the incident.

ALERT- Empty rail coach of Jaipur Express on fire at Mumbai Central. No injuires. Fire under control now. @mid_day pic.twitter.com/0HdCMS1rdX — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) September 11, 2019

Fire Brigade officials who immediately rushed to the spot managed to extinguish the flames by 6.45 pm. The damaged rail car was identified as B-3 coach of Jaipur Express. According to fire officials, the smoke has subsided and it will be suppressed shortly. WR officials said that the adjoining coach B-2 is safe and no damage has been reported. The train has been rescheduled in order to replace the damaged coach.

A Senior Administrative Grade (SAG)-level enquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the fire and other details, WR officials said. The SAG panel will comprise of four senior officers of WR, i.e. one each of Safety, Security, Mechanical and Electrical department.

