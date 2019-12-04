Emraan Hashmi: Competition more fierce today than ever before

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

With the focus being trained on delivering meaningful acts instead of headlining futile films, the past two years have seen an increase in projects that have had ensemble casts. Even then, the number of movies that have had two contemporary male actors share screen space in equal measure can be counted on one hand. Emraan Hashmi admits that though most artistes may suggest otherwise, the spirit of competition is significantly prevalent, even today. "It's more fierce today than it was 10 years ago. Ask a producer who is vying to rope in two actors, and he'll agree," says Hashmi, adding that instead of focusing on the final product, the negotiations on screen-time always gain prominence in such cases.

"Actors are constantly worried about how they would be showcased, when compared to their co-actor. I won't claim that I don't think about it too. But, after a point, I submit to the story." With social media enabling users to be as uninhibited as they can, Hashmi says the platform also encourages rivalry among actors. "People are constantly pitting one [actor] against the other, establishing hierarchy, and trying to fit everyone in a certain category. When stars grow insecure, the film becomes about them, and their tussle. Bollywood is not for the faint-hearted."



John Abraham

His comments leave us rather confounded after a quick scan at Hashmi's upcoming slate of films. Apart from the thriller, The Body, which has him share the screen with Rishi Kapoor, he will also be seen alongside John Abraham in Mumbai Saga, and in the currently underway Chehre, which pairs him with Amitabh Bachchan. The actor defends himself when stating, "Anyone who knows John well will say that he is secure as an actor. He is hard-working and always invested in the story. You need to get along with those you are working with, and we do so," he says, adding that Badshaho co-star Ajay Devgn was another actor who made the experience of a collaboration worth it.

