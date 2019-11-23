MENU

Emraan Hashmi needs 'gas mask' to shoot Chehre in Delhi

Published: Nov 23, 2019, 14:03 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Emraan Hashmi is currently in the national capital to shoot for the final schedule of his upcoming film Chehre

Image sourced from Emraan Hashmi's Instagram account
Actor Emraan Hashmi is currently in the national capital to shoot for the final schedule of his upcoming film Chehre, and it seems he needed a 'gas mask' the most while filming amidst densely polluted Delhi-NCR air.

Emraan on Friday took to Instagram and shared black and white photo of himself in the middle of flight journey.

"Flight for 'Chehre' last schedule: Delhi , Poland . I need a gas mask for one and a thick north face jacket for the other," he captioned the image.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan) onNov 22, 2019 at 2:27am PST

Emran was traveling to Delhi, after which he is scheduled to fly to Poland for the shoot.

Directed by Rumi Jafferey, the thriller also features Amitabh Bachchan, Rhea Chakraborty and Annu Kapoor in important roles.

Apart from "Chehre", Emraan is also awaiting the release of "The Body", which will release on December 13.

