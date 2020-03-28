Emraan Hashmi on Coronavirus outbreak: All this because someone wanted to eat a bat

Though not based on facts, Emraan Hashmi took to Twitter to call out that person in Wuhan, China, who relished a bat, contracted the deadly Coronavirus, passed it on to others and caused a pandemic.

Taking to his Twitter account, the actor wrote, "And all this because some person thousands of miles away wanted to have a freakish culinary experience like eating a bat (sic)."

And all this because some person thousands of miles away wanted to have a freakish culinary experience like eating a BAT ...ðð·ð¥´ — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) March 26, 2020

Emraan vented his ire on someone in the faraway Chinese city of Wuhan who might have consumed an infected bat to contract COVID-19, and then pass it on to others, thereby planting the seed of the ongoing global pandemic. This is one of the several myths that has been doing the rounds about the origin of the disease. Hashmi couldn't care less.

At the last count, over half a million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide, with more than 22,000 deaths. In India so far, there have 18 deaths reported and the number of cases that have tested positive has risen to 850. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared a 21-day national lockdown to stem the spread of the virus.

