Emraan Hashmi reveals son Ayaan is now cancer free
In a heartfelt post, Emraan Hashmi thanked everyone for their prayers and wishes and also motivated all the cancer fighters out there.
Emraan Hashmi, who has always kept his fans updated about his son's battle with cancer, revealed that Ayaan has been declared cancer free on Monday. In a heartfelt post, the actor further thanked everyone for their 'prayers and wishes' and also motivated 'all the cancer fighters out there.'
Along with some adorable pictures with his son, Emraan wrote on social media, "Today, 5 years after his diagnosis Ayaan has been declared cancer free. It has been quite a journey. Thank you for all your prayers and wishes. Love and prayers for all the cancer fighters out there, hope and belief goes a long way. You can WIN this battle !!! #thekissoflife"
Ayaan was diagnosed with first stage cancer at the age of four in 2014. In 2016, the 39-year-old released a book titled 'The Kiss of Life: How A Superhero and My Son Defeated Cancer' which dwells on the physical pain of the then six-year-old Ayaan and the emotional trauma of his parents.
On the work front, Emraan is gearing up for the release of 'Why Cheat India'. Based on the Indian education system, the Soumik Sen-directorial will hit the big screens on January 18. The film also marks Hashmi's debut as a producer. Why Cheat India was earlier due to hit the screens on January 25 along with Manikarnkika: The Queen of Jhansi and Thackeray.
