Emraan Hashmi wraps up Cheat India shoot

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi wrapped up the shoot of the much-anticipated film 'Cheat India'. The 'Azhar' star took to Twitter to make the announcement, writing, "Big thanks to the team!! Wouldn't be possible without you guys.The shoot ends but the journey continues.. #cheatindia."

In another post, he wrote, "Good fun teaming up with these guys. Shoot #cheatindia ends it's 37 day shoot schedule . @EmraanHFilms @EllipsisEntt @TSeries. Film releases 25th Jan 2019." Helmed by 'Gulaab Gang' director Soumik Sen, this is the second flick from Hashmi's production house. 'Cheat India' will hit the big screens on January 25, 2019.

Good fun teaming up with these guys. Shoot #cheatindia ends it's 37 day shoot schedule . @EmraanHFilms @EllipsisEntt @TSeries. Film releases 25th Jan 2019 pic.twitter.com/I8yzwRw4ny — emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) September 12, 2018

Earlier, while announcing the project, the 'Baadshaho' star said the film will take a startling look at the crimes in the Indian education system "which has created a parallel ecosystem infested with a mafia of sorts'. He further said he was excited to be essaying a character which he believes will be a landmark one in his "film-ography".

