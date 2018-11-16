Emraan Hashmi's film Cheat India's teaser out now!

bollywood

Cheat India is out to bare the malpractices in India's education system. The makers unveiled the film's video teaser today

Cheat India poster.

Inspired by true events and facts and coming from the makers of Tumhari Sulu, Neerja and Raid, the forthcoming film, Cheat India is out to bare the malpractices in India's education system. The makers unveiled the film's video teaser today.

Here's the teaser:

Earlier this week saw the release of the Cheat India poster, which had Emraan Hashmi's face stitched together by an assortment of exam admission cards and rupee notes. The intriguing creative led to endless speculation about his character in the film. Hashmi had stated in an interview that the film was a first-of-its-kind for him, besides being topical and relevant for students and parents. Its controversial tagline, 'Nakal Mein Hi Akal Hai' (There's wiseness in cheating) clearly points towards the rampant malpractices in the country's financially lucrative education sector.

The film marks the debut of Shreya Dhanwanthary and features more than forty theatre actors. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar's Ellipsis Entertainment, and Emraan Hashmi Films, Cheat India is due for a world release on January 25, 2019.

