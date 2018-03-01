Encounter between militants, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

An encounter broke out today between militants and security forces in Hajin area of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said



Representation pic

An encounter broke out today between militants and security forces in Hajin area of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in village Shakurdin this morning following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened firing towards security forces. No casualties have been reported so far, he added.

