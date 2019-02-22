Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

national

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Sopore township of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday morning, police said. Acting on specific input, the security personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the Warpora area of Sopore, they said.

A senior official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired at the search party of the security men, who then returned fire. The exchange of fire was on and further details were awaited, he added.

In another incident, four Army personnel, including a major, and two Jaish terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, three days after a suicide bomber from the group drove his explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in the area, defence officials said. A civilian was also killed in the exchange of fire in Pinglan area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, they said.

"The terrorists are believed to be linked to the February 14 car bombing. The exact identities of the two terrorists killed are being ascertained," a defence spokesperson said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation during the night after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said. Militants fired at forces as the searches got underway, triggering a gun battle, officials said.

