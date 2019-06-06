Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama
Exchange of fire between the two sides is underway. Further details are awaited
Pulwama: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Lassipora area of Pulwama on Thursday. Exchange of fire between the two sides is underway. Further details are awaited
Jammu and Kashmir: Exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in Lassipora of Pulwama district.More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/lQUxlclhUH— ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2019
Encounter starts in Lasipra Pulwama— makboolveeray (@makboolveeray) June 6, 2019
Sachnews Jammu Kashmir
PULWAMA, June 06:
Encounter started between militants and government forces in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday evening.... https://t.co/xP5pjOkAes
#BREAKING:— Kamran Manzoor (@Kamranjourno) June 6, 2019
Mobile Internet Services snapped in District Pulwama@TheKashmiriyat @GreaterKashmir @Qayoomyousf @KashmirIntel
Gunfight rages between government forces and militants in #Lassipora area of #Pulwama district. More details awaited. #Kashmir— Bhat Burhan (@bhattburhan02) June 6, 2019
Recently, rwo terrorists were neutralised by security forces in Dragad Sugan area of Shopian district, police said. The identities of the slain terrorists are yet to be ascertained. The encounter, which broke out in the early hours of Friday, is still underway. This comes a day after two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Dangerpora area of Sopore district of the state. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter.
