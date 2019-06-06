Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama

national

Exchange of fire between the two sides is underway. Further details are awaited

Pulwama: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Lassipora area of Pulwama on Thursday. Exchange of fire between the two sides is underway. Further details are awaited

PULWAMA, June 06:

Recently, rwo terrorists were neutralised by security forces in Dragad Sugan area of Shopian district, police said. The identities of the slain terrorists are yet to be ascertained. The encounter, which broke out in the early hours of Friday, is still underway. This comes a day after two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Dangerpora area of Sopore district of the state. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter.

