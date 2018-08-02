Criminal Saddam Hussein injured in shootout with police in New Delhi

crime

An encounter broke out in the wee hours of Thursday between police and a criminal of Neeraj Bhanja gang in New Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan area near Millennium depot. After receiving information via their sources that criminal Saddam Hussein would be crossing the area, the police came into action and the encounter took place at around 5:00 am in the morning.

"Through our sources, we got to know that Hussein would be passing by on a bike, so the police official ran to get hold of him during that moment he received the bullet," the police official said. "During the encounter, Hussein sustained a bullet injury on his leg and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Even a police official sustained a bullet injury during the encounter but survived as he was wearing a bullet proof jacket," he added.

Hussein has been earlier charged with more than a dozen criminal cases on him and has also been sentenced to five years in jail. He is one of the leading members of Neeraj Bhanja gang. An investigation is on and further details are awaited in this matter.

In another crime-related incident, six men belonging to two different gangs of robbers were arrested by the police said on Tuesday. With their arrest, ten cases of robbery, snatching and theft have been solved, the cops said. In two separate incidents, Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) staff posted at Govindpuri and Okhla Industrial area chased and subsequently apprehended two gangs of robbers who were allegedly trying to flee after robbing people.

